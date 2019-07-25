First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 160.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,710. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.67. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.