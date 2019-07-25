First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 157 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.