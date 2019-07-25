First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,762,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

PHO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 11,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

