First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,287,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.39. 15,028,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589,164. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

