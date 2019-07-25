First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 35,706,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,115,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.