First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,194. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

