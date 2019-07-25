First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,937 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 342.2% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,439,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,211,000 after buying an additional 4,209,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after buying an additional 956,600 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,995,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,705,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

