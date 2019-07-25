First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,262 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clorox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clorox by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $129.34 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.