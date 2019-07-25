First National Bank of Omaha Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

