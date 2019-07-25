First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 31,494 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

