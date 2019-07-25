First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 445 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 215,042 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,625,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $75.84 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

