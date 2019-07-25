First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 408 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $162.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

