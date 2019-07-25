First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

