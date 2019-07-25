First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.66 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

