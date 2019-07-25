First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,326. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

