First Data (NYSE:FDC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Data (NYSE:FDC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. First Data also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS.

Shares of FDC stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 292,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.92. First Data has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

