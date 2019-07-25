First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 394,745 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 47.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $301.69. 224,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

