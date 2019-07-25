First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.91. 5,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.