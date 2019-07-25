First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,637 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,809 shares in the company, valued at $48,942,354.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,212,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

