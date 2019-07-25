First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $596,000 in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYND. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $10,649,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $36,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $133,991,000.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,615.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

