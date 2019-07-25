First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,956. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25.

