First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,607. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

