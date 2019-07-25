First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,165 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 8,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,937. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 362,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $28,636,907.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $142,316,839.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238,916 shares of company stock worth $179,090,023. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

