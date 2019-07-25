First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 3,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.36. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,532,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 379,583 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $10,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

