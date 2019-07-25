First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

