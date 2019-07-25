First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.
FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
