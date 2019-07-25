Financial Survey: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) versus Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 5.69 $9.32 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.45 $2.13 million $0.70 30.17

Provident Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 18.86% 7.71% 1.00% Provident Financial 8.35% 4.14% 0.44%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

