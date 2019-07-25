Financial Survey: Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Idaho Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IIBK)

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Idaho Independent Bank and Opus Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Opus Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Opus Bank has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Opus Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A Opus Bank $287.83 million 2.60 $30.31 million $1.28 17.04

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A Opus Bank 9.89% 4.71% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opus Bank beats Idaho Independent Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

