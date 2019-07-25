Financial Review: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AOLS)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.47%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aeolus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 64.08 -$9.86 million ($0.54) -11.52 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals $2.08 million N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -12.23% -11.84% Aeolus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology. Its lead compound includes AEOL 10150 that has completed two Phase I clinical trials, which is developed against the pulmonary sub-syndrome of acute radiation syndrome; and for use as a medical countermeasure for exposure to chemical vesicants and nerve agents. The company is also developing AEOL 11114B, AEOL 11203, and AEOL 11207 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as AEOL 20415 for treating infectious diseases. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

