Financial Comparison: Caci International (NYSE:CACI) versus Nextgen Healthcare (NYSE:NXGN)

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) and Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Caci International and Nextgen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caci International 0 7 8 1 2.63 Nextgen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

Caci International presently has a consensus price target of $214.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Caci International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caci International is more favorable than Nextgen Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caci International and Nextgen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caci International $4.47 billion 1.19 $301.17 million $7.84 27.22 Nextgen Healthcare $529.17 million 2.54 $24.49 million $0.61 33.66

Caci International has higher revenue and earnings than Nextgen Healthcare. Caci International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextgen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Caci International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Caci International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Caci International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caci International and Nextgen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caci International 5.59% 11.80% 5.92% Nextgen Healthcare 4.63% 11.03% 7.41%

Summary

Caci International beats Nextgen Healthcare on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances health outcomes for communities and emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

