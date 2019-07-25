Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,796. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,866 shares of company stock valued at $189,070. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $161,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

