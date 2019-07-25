Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,285 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,487. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.