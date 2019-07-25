Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,739. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

