Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

