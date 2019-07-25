Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.18. The company had a trading volume of 642,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

