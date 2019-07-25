Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $20.01 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 2,145,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

