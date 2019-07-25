Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,429 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,306,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $956,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

NYSE MKC traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $161.08. 12,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $116.00 and a 52 week high of $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

