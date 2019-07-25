Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,203 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after buying an additional 767,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,938,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,992. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

