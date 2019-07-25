Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

FII stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 744,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 461.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.