FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

FDS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.89. 3,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,950. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

