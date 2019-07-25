Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 70,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.20. 22,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,827. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Imperial Capital lowered Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

