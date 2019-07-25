Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,850 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,267. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.24. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,608 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

