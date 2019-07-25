Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 15,133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.40.

CI traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,376. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

