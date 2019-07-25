Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $89.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $89,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.63. 1,732,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,738,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

