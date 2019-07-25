Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 962.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after buying an additional 1,266,152 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $406,379,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $200.71. 38,265,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

