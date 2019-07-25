Exane Derivatives Takes $356,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.74. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,663. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

