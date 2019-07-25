Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,280. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.84.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

