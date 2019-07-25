Exane Derivatives Invests $216,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,763 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 5,693.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi bought 29,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $245,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

