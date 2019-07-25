EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $650.13

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $650.13 and traded as low as $648.80. EVRAZ shares last traded at $656.40, with a volume of 1,236,153 shares trading hands.

EVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Alexander Frolov sold 4,165,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £26,450,048.70 ($34,561,673.46).

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

