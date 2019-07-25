EverGreenCoin (EGC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $240,549.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.01168268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00272752 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006084 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004846 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004929 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,841,243 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

