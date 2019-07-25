Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 323,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.02 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

